Biden Bombs NBC Reporter Over Stupid Mask Question

President Biden clapped back at a reporter who may have been Fox News' ridiculous Peter Doocy or possibly NBC News' Peter Alexander after he yelled anti-masker questions as the president ended his coronavirus press briefing today.

Biden explained the new CDC guidelines, but still pressed the American public to be vigilant and go get vaccinated, now.

As Biden ended the presser, two reporters were yelling questions at him. One of them, off camera, sounded like Peter Doocy, though some have claimed it was really NBC's Peter Alexander. (My money is on Doocy)

"If the risk is so low outdoors why doesn't this new guidance apply to everybody?" the reporter yelled out.

"Because the science indicates that the most certain way to make sure it doesn't spread is if both people have been vaccinated, the people you're with and you're outside," Biden replied as he donned his signature Ray-Bans.

Doocy (or Alexander), like a chump, shot back, "Sir, you chose to wear a mask as you walked out here. What message are you sending by wearing a mask outside, alone?"

A beaming Biden dropped the bomb: "Now watch me take it off and not put it back on until I get back inside."

Mic drop.

For Fox News, wearing a mask now is like a person being marked with a scarlet letter? And if that was Peter Alexander, what was the point of that question, exactly? Either way, they're no match for Biden. They're just trolls getting what trolls deserve.

UPDATE (Karoli): Peter Alexander wins the White House Reporter Wanker of the Day award. Sorry, Peter Doocy, you're just not all that.