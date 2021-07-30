Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Biden Trounces Doocy's Ridiculous Mask Question

Maybe if people had gotten vaccinated instead of listening to Fox News, we wouldn't have the rapid spread of the Delta variant, nor the need for renewed masking guidelines!
By Aliza Worthington
4 hours ago by Aliza Worthington
Views:

Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre did a fine job of stringing up Peter Doocy at the White House press briefing yesterday all on her own regarding renewed and stronger mask guidance coming from the CDC and, hence, the Biden administration. Apparently, that wasn't a big enough ass-smacking for Baby Doocy.

Not more than an hour after that WH briefing, and immediately after Pres. Biden spent a good 30 minutes explaining with great detail and example the need for people to get vaccinated and continue to wear masks, Doocy begged for a smackdown from the big man himself.

"Mr. President, you said if you were fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask," whined Doocy, as if he were a toddler arguing for a later bedtime.

"No, I didn't say that," answered Biden sharply.

"You did!" insisted Baby Doocy.

Though the chaos agent "reporter" did not deserve the restraint Biden showed, Biden said, "I said if you're fully vaccinated in an area where you do not have, well let me clarify..."

Doocy still dared to interrupt the President of the United States, talking over him, to stomp his foot and screech, "In May, you made it sound like the vaccine was the ticket to losing the mask forever!"

Biden had had enough.

"That was true at the time!" he shot back. "Because I thought there were people who were going to UNDERSTAND that getting vaccinated made a gigantic difference!"

Then Biden explained what really happened (though he didn't spell out whose fault it was...*ahem* Fox News *ahem* Republican a$$holes *ahem* anti-vaxxers)

"And what happened was, the new variant came along, they didn't get vaccinated, it was spread more rapidly, and more people were getting sick. That's the difference!"

In other words, if Fox News, Newsmax, OAN, and f*cking REPUBLICANS didn't exist, this pandemic would be OVER.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team