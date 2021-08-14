Fox Guest Bursts Network's Bubble On TX And FL COVID Cases

Fox “news” has been spreading misinformation about coronavirus vaccinations and doing their best to help keep this pandemic going from day one, and they just love Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, despite that fact that both of them have botched their handling of the pandemic badly in their states.

Fox hosts continually heap praise on both of them, despite the fact that their hospitals and ICUs are filling up with COVID patients as cases surge in both states, and, as we discussed here, Fox has actually been coordinating with DeSantis in an effort to boost his political prospects.

I regularly monitor Fox, and so far their response to the situation with many states running out of ICU beds has been to basically just ignore it and pretend it's not happening. Every once in a while though, a guest on there manages to burst through the Fox bubble and actually tell the viewers there what's happening in states like Texas and Florida.

That's what happened this Friday on The Faulkner Focus, when guest Laura Fink shot down host Harris Faulkner's concern trolling for a restaurant owner that's not happy about vaccine mandates, and reminded Faulkner that most people actually support them and don't want to see hospitals overrun with COVID patients to the point that you're out of luck if you have a heart attack or a car accident.

FAULKNER: How do you process, again, the voter, the person this is happening to, and not listen to them? What happens here, Laura? FINK: Well, I think this is all about keeping people safe, local businesses open and economy thriving. The small businesses, now we heard one, there are many, many others that are happy to see this restriction, because they want the delta virus to be arrested, to stop being spread. So this... FAULKNER: Well, we all want that. FINK: … restriction is very reasonable. And, if you don't... it's very reasonable. And frankly, in places like Texas and Florida we're seeing hospitalizations get to the point you can't get an ICU bed if you get in a car accident or if you have a heart attack. So it's all about keeping those hospitalizations down so that people have the freedom to move and continue to have that economy be open. It's working in California and frankly, Americans agree. Majorities of Americans have no problem with vaccine and testing requirements. They support them. There are a handful of Republicans that do not. So those are the political dynamics and those are what people believe.

Which obviously didn't sit well with Harris, who desperately tried to change the subject to polling on business lockdowns, which is what businesses are trying to avoid with these mandates, as Fink had just explained.

Fox has been more than happy to help Abbott and DeSantis and participate in this death cult killing off as many of their viewers as humanly possible, but they sure don't want to discuss the fruits of their labor on the air.