'General Idiot' Tommy Tuberville Ripped Over Claim That 'Obama's Running The Country'

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) faced backlash Sunday after he claimed that former President Barack Obama was "running the country."

During an interview on Fox News, host Maria Bartiromo asked Tuberville if Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) had been hiding President Joe Biden's "mental fitness."

"I mean, did Senator Schumer not see what everybody else is seeing in plain sight?" Bartiromo said. "You don't know about the conversation in the Senate right now about Joe Biden's mental fitness?"

"Well, we've all known Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, and Obama's been running the country along with Blinken and Sullivan out of the White House," Tuberville replied.

"Joe Biden had been making decisions," he added. "He might have first year had some say so about what's going on, but he's been out of it since after the first first year in office."

Tuberville was blasted for his remarks online.

"Tubberville can barely run his own mouth. Clown," one person wrote on X.

"That sounds good to me, Obama had a great economy," another commenter said.

"Illiterate football coach, Russian asset, and general idiot says what?" one commenter noted.

"Okay, so the country will be fine," Stephen Raab remarked.

"That's why I don't worry too much about Biden's age you tool. It is a team effort and all those named are great," another person said in response to Tuberville.

"What an imbecile," a commenter complained.