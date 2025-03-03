Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"Rebellion to tyrants is obedience to God." -- Benjamin Franklin proposed this quote as the motto for the Great Seal of the United States.
Sammy Davis, Jr. recorded this song for the film "Johnny Cool," which hit theaters October 2, 1963. The film starred Henry Silva and Elizabeth Montgomery, and also included scenes with Sammy and fellow Rat Packer Joey Bishop.

Letters from an American: February 28, 2025.

Kottke: Trump Betrays Ukraine in White House Ambush of Zelenskyy.

Notes on The Crises: Musk In Your Computers: Paul Krugman Interviews Nathan Tankus.

Attention space nerds! Astronomers Capture Breathtaking Image of Newborn Star Taking Shape.

