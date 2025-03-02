'Give Him An Ovation': Mike Johnson Warns Dems To 'Respect' Trump's Speech To Congress

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) warned Democrats to "respect" President Donald Trump when he addresses a joint session of Congress this week.

"Are you expecting the Democrats to put on some kind of a resistance show on Tuesday night?" Fox News host Maria Bartiromo asked Johnson in an interview on Sunday.

"Boy, I hope not," the speaker cautioned. "I hope they respect the decorum of the institution. It's really important."

"Everybody remembers when Nancy Pelosi ripped up his State of the Union speech right behind him. It was just disgusting," he continued. "We should respect the president. Everyone should stand and give him an ovation for what he's been able to accomplish in the first few weeks."

"It's incredible, incredible what the new Trump administration is doing. And it's good for all Americans, and everyone will see that very soon."

Johnson was seen rolling his eyes when former President Joe Biden gave a State of the Union speech last year.