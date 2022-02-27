Ron Johnson Claims Dems 'Weakened Ukraine' By Impeaching Trump

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) on Sunday suggested that those who participated in the first impeachment of former President Donald Trump shared blame for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Johnson made the remarks despite claims that Trump tried to blackmail Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky by withholding military aid unless he manufactured dirt on Joe Biden, a Democratic political opponent.

"I do not think Vladimir Putin would have moved on Ukraine if it were not for the weakness displayed certainly by the Biden administration, but also by the west in general," he told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo. "And I'm certainly hoping that [retired United States Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vidman], Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi, who used Ukraine as a pawn in their impeachment travesty, are also recognized and reflecting they weakened Ukraine, weakened the west, weakened America by the divisive politics that they play."

"There's much blame to go around," he added. "But in terms of the atrocities, that falls squarely on the shoulders of Vladimir Putin and his cronies."