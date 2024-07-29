Graham Defends Vance By Accusing Dems Of Abandoning The 'Traditional Family'

This is pretty rich coming from one of Felon45's biggest apologists. Someone wake me up when Sen. Lindsey Graham explains to all of us just which family values Trump supposedly represents.

Graham made an appearance on this Sunday's Face the Nation on CBS, and was asked by host Robert Costa about JD Vance's snide remarks about childless cat ladies and that people with children's should have more voting power than those who do not have children, and whether Trump may be regretting the pick.

After reading some criticism from the Wall Street Journal editorial page criticizing Vance's remarks and discussing the fact that they don't play well with millions of female voters, Costa asked Graham "You're close to former President Trump. Does he in any way regret having Vance on the ticket?"

Which was met with this Gish gallop from Graham, who, of course, didn't answer Costa's question:

SEN. GRAHAM: No, not at all, because JD Vance has one of the most compelling stories in American politics. When you look at his background, what he overcome early in life to be who he is, he went to Iraq, he didn't have to, went to Yale Law School, he became a Marine. That's no small deal. The American First Agenda will be in good hands with JD no matter who the Democrats pick, Vice President Harris picks to be her running mate, they will buy into her agenda. And her agenda is the Green New Deal and Medicare for all. She is the most liberal senator in the United States Senate. And there's been enough drugs on her watch as border czar Fentanyl to come in through the border to kill everybody in the world. So, the America described by Senator Schumer, where Biden did a great job, is not connecting with the American people. We're on the wrong track. The American people know it, and JD Vance will help President Trump get us on the right track. And if you'd expect Kamala Harris, the border czar that's been a miserable failure on that issue to get us back on the right track. It would be a colossal mistake. So, we're in good shape on the Republican side. Policy matters in this election. If this is a policy election, we win.

Costa didn't bother to fact-check any of Graham's lies, but did push him again to answer his question on whether it was a mistake for Vance to be talking the way he did about Americans who don't have children.

SEN. GRAHAM: Right, right. Yeah, I don't have children. But I'm going to vote for JD and Trump, because I think we'll be safer and more prosperous and more secure. I want to end the Biden Harris debacle. Now you should never say anything to hurt anybody's feelings. But when you look at all these interviews by JD, he was talking about how the Democratic Party has abandoned the traditional family. This election is going to be decided by the American people on who can correct the problems in their lives. And here's what most Americans are experiencing: having to choose between buying food and gas, a border that is beyond broken, the largest cause of death of young people in America is fentanyl poisoning coming through the broken border and a world on fire. So this idea of trying to marginalize JD and make him some kind of bad person is not going to work because he's not a bad person. He's a good person.

Defender of sexual predator Trump who's never been married or had any children of his own says what? And Vance didn't "hurt anybody's feelings." He insulted and demeaned millions of Americans, and I'm one of them, who don't have children.

Costa again pressed Graham on whether or not it was "smart politics" for Vance to have said what he did, and Graham again refused to answer and went into another diatribe on how terrible Harris supposedly is and attacking her for being liberal.

SEN. GRAHAM: His message is I'm going to help President Trump change America, we're going to secure our border. We're going to drill for oil and gas that we own and we're going to set the world right pretty quickly. We're going to address inflation in a real way. That's the message of the Trump Vance campaign is to fundamentally change the problems that you're living with. If you expect Vice President Harris to change the course, we're on as a nation, you're going to be sadly disappointed. She is the most liberal senator in the United States, and there is no liberal horse that she has chosen not to ride. She sponsored the Green New Deal and Medicare for all. At the end of the day, recasting her is something she's not- she's a nice person, but she's incredibly liberal. I mean, Major league liberal at a time when we need to reset America, she's gonna double down on wrong policy choices, and JD Vance and Donald Trump are going to change the course of this country and the world.

And with that, Costa just moved along to the next topic he was going to allow Graham to lie about, unchallenged.

They're flailing and have no defense for what Vance said, and instead just lob more attacks, outright lies and insults against Democrats. And don't threaten us with a good time talking about Medicare for all Lindsey.

Trump's so-called "America first agenda" is Project 2025, but none of them really want to talk about that either.