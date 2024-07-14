Lindsey Graham Ducks Question On JD Vance's Rhetoric After Trump Shooting

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) dodged a question about heated political rhetoric from his fellow Republican senators following the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.
By David EdwardsJuly 14, 2024

During a Sunday interview on NBC's Meet the Press, host Kristen Welker noted that Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) argued that President Joe Biden had incited the shooting.

"Another Republican congressman Mike Collins said, quote, Joe Biden sent the orders," Welker said. "Do you think and do you have concerns that that type of rhetoric drawing those conclusions so immediately could only fuel this moment and the next?"

"I don't know," Graham replied. "But I'm just grateful today that he's alive."

"You know, we'll have a chance here to talk about, you know, what's best for America, but let's just today be grateful that our former president, political nominee survived an assassination attempt and all try to do better here."

"I don't want to — I don't want to go down that road right now," he added.

"Fair enough," Welker said.

