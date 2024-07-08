Clown JD Vance Calls Trump 'A Good Husband And Father'

Down is up and up is down over in GOP-alternate reality land. This is apparently the amount of fealty you have to show to Dear Leader in order to be considered for a VP spot.

Here's Ohio Sen. JD Vance sucking up to Trump on this Sunday's Meet the Press, and somehow managing to avoid being struck by lightning during this exchange with host Kristen Welker:

KRISTEN WELKER: Let me ask you something that caught our eye. This is something you wrote in the New York Times op-ed in 2017 about former president Barack Obama. You criticized his policies, but you also said, quote, "It is one of the great failures of recent political history that the Republican Party was too often unable to disconnect legitimate political disagreements from the fact that the president himself is an admirable man. For at a pivotal time in my life Barack Obama gave me hope that a boy who grew up like me could still achieve the most important of my dreams. For that," you write, "I will miss him and the example he set." You wrote that just days before Donald Trump was inaugurated. Do you still consider Barack Obama to be an admirable man who you miss? SEN. JD VANCE: Well, you know I grew up in a broken family, Kristen, and I just wanted to be a good husband and dad. And certainly, Barack Obama, despite my many political disagreements with him, he's clearly a good husband and a father. By the way, I'd say the same thing about Donald Trump whose children love him. And I think this is one of the things the media often misses about Trump is how genuinely devoted he is to his family, to his grandchildren, and how part of his pro-life messaging, his fundamental pro-life view is that we ought to make it easier for more American families to have those thriving children and thriving families. So, certainly I think we've been blessed with a lot of good examples across our country. And yes, absolutely. Was Barack Obama a good president? No. Was he a good husband and father? Yes.

Gotta' love some of the responses to this nonsense on Xitter.

"I grew up in a broken home" so I support the guy who has had 3 wives and cheated on all 3 of them.

"His children love him". He doesn't mention Melania. — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) July 7, 2024

#TrumpIsARapist



GTFOH JD Vance… Trump a NOT good father! Obviously 🙄



Adjudicated Rapist, Donald Trump, is a disgusting sexual deviant and predator. https://t.co/DzpLO3THhD — Make it Stop - Liberty and Justice for All 🌊🌊🌊 (@mcarr2021) July 7, 2024

Good husband? Hasn't he followed the Stormy case? It was very popular. — Thinking Munk (@thinkingmunk) July 7, 2024

Thrice married adulterer who had nothing to do with his children until they were adults & cheated on his 3rd wife with a porn star & a playboy model while she was pregnant/at home with newborn baby was a good husband & dad? — Lisa_Florida_Teacher 🇺🇸 🇺🇦🏴‍☠️🇮🇱 (@LisaMikol3369) July 7, 2024

Trump the father figure pic.twitter.com/peRNfwflFQ — CK14 (@palazzo214) July 7, 2024

Yes. There it is. The epitome of Christianity. 5 kids three wives, just like Jesus. Thrice married serial philanderer who paid off a porn star and a Playboy centerfold as our dear lord intended. — M (@MfromPa) July 7, 2024

Guy who’s cheated on every one of his 3 wives, multiple times is considered to be a ‘good husband’. 🤣 — T.J. Harley (@tj_harley) July 7, 2024

Except for the boinking little girls and sometimes porn stars. while married. But sure. — Michael C. (@imhoppy2) July 7, 2024

MAGA, the party of trump family values, publicly express the desire to “do” your daughter, keep a mistress, marry & cheat on three wives, sexually assault women in changing rooms, rape underage girls, brag about grabbing “beautiful” women by the*, pay off women to win elections… — MtnGrl (@MtnGrl4) July 7, 2024