Mike’s Blog Round-Up

There’s no “k” in dictator... yet.
By TengrainJuly 29, 2024

Above, Madonna performs, Die Another Day. I feel optimistic these days, and doom scrolling has been replaced by hope scrolling. But the danger from a second term of the 78-year old, 34-count convicted felon and adjudicated rapist Donald Trump is real.

Tonight is the White Dudes for Harris Call. All Harris allies can join the Zoom call, just as HUGE number of allies joined a record-breaking calls last week. You can sign up here.

Just an Earthbound Misfit: Pay Attention, People: Trump is Openly Promising to Bring About a Dictatorship.

Michael in Norfolk: T rump Telegraphs His Dictatorial Intentions in Plain Sight.

Strangely Blogged: Listening to the Felon.

Green Eagle: Just Wondering about that “Bullet".

Bonus Track: Shower Cap: Hide Your Sofas & Loveseats, It’s JD Vance!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Discussion

