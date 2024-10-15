Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"I don't try to describe the future. I try to prevent it." -- Ray Bradbury
By driftglassOctober 15, 2024

This week in 1961 Frank Loesser's musical "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying", starring Robert Morse and Rudy Vallée, opened at 46th Street Theatre, NYC. Today's selection, "The Company Way".

No More Mister Nice Blog: Trump and Musk: Who Owns Whom?

Crazy Eddie's Motie News: The BBC World Service examines 'How the US election could change our climate' plus MSNBC on Project 2025 and climate.

The Daily Howler: The eternal sunshine of the Fox & Friends mind!

Attention space nerds! Do You Know About The Artemis Accords?

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Discussion

