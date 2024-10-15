Cognitively Impaired Trump Encourages MAGA To Vote On 'January 5th'

Donald J. Trump's mental decline was on full display on Monday. Instead of taking questions, he swayed to different tunes playing from the speakers for nearly forty minutes at a town hall in Oaks, Pennsylvania, saying, "Let's not do any more questions. Let's just listen to music. Who the hell wants to hear questions?"

Then, Donald urged MAGA to vote on "January 5th" -- two months after election day.

"You will be, I'll tell you, if everything works out, if everybody gets out and votes on January 5th or before, you know," he said.

The internet lit up.

MAGA, you heard the man. Hit those ballot boxes on *January 5th* and no sooner! https://t.co/hTw0h3sk5Z — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 14, 2024

This morning he called on Kamala Harris to take a cognitive test. https://t.co/gt0BuEr4YQ — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 14, 2024

Trump is now selling a "Trump Combat Knife." To ensure the peaceful transfer of power, no doubt. https://t.co/pOdF9l1nyH — Kevin Snapp (@kevin_snapp) October 15, 2024

Not only does Trump not know WHERE he is, he don't know WHEN he is, either. https://t.co/yUWpsp6W61 — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) October 15, 2024

Earlier this evening, Donald Trump instructed his supporters to “Get out and vote on January 5th!”



The MAGA collective had better follow his [exact] directive. 🙃#January5th — Elgin Charles (@ElginCharles) October 15, 2024

Later, the 78-year-old candidate took to Truth Social to say he is "too busy" campaigning for a doctor to do a medical report, insisting "I am far healthier than Clinton, Bush, Obama, Biden, but especially Kamala."

Fact check: His pants are on fire.