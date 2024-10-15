Cognitively Impaired Trump Encourages MAGA To Vote On 'January 5th'

Donald J. Trump's mental decline was on full display on Monday. Instead of taking questions, he swayed to different tunes playing from the speakers for nearly forty minutes at a town hall in Oaks, Pennsylvania, saying, "Let's not do any more questions. Let's just listen to music. Who the hell wants to hear questions?"
Then, Donald urged MAGA to vote on "January 5th" -- two months after election day.
"You will be, I'll tell you, if everything works out, if everybody gets out and votes on January 5th or before, you know," he said.
The internet lit up.
Later, the 78-year-old candidate took to Truth Social to say he is "too busy" campaigning for a doctor to do a medical report, insisting "I am far healthier than Clinton, Bush, Obama, Biden, but especially Kamala."
Fact check: His pants are on fire.