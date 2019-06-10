Here We Go Again: Trump Phones In An Interview

It is time for cable news to stop airing phone-in interviews with any candidate for president, starting with Donald J. Trump.

Monday Morning and the so-called president is phoning in an interview to CNBC, complaining about interest rates and incoherently defending tariffs. All on the day that the Judiciary Committee is about to hold hearings on "Lessons from the Mueller Report: Presidential Obstruction and Other Crimes."

Trump meddled with the Federal Reserve, noting that some of those at the FED are "not my people"?

And defended his now abandoned tariffs against Mexico.

It turns out Donald was watching TV during "executive time" and saw the VP of the US Chamber of Commerce criticizing his tariffs. So he called into the network because he literally has nothing better to do.



Amazing, Trump called into CNBC after VP of the @USChamber TV spot: "We had an interested viewer watching Myron Brilliant make his case against tariffs-- the leader of the free world, President Donald Trump was watching he has a few comments he would like to make in realtime." — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) June 10, 2019

This nonsense has got to stop. We know where it got us in 2016.

Dear Cable News: The campaign for 2020 has begun. You look biased when you allow Donald to phone in whenever he wants. He's abusing your love for ratings, again. Are you really going to be complicit with this so-called president? Really?