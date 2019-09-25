MSNBC Breaks Away From Trump Presser To Debunk His Lies

For months, we've asked the cables to stop streaming Donald Trump's press confabs uncritically and without fact-checks, and today, MSNBC took that advice seriously.

After Donald Trump tried to slime Senator Chris Murphy by saying he threatened Ukraine's president "if he doesn't do things right" Nicolle Wallace broke in to inform viewers that everything Trump just said was a lie.

"We hate to do this really," she told viewers. "But the president isn't telling the truth. These allegations against Joe Biden and Hunter Biden that he's repeating have been investigated by the Ukrainians, none other than the Wall Street Journal included in their report on Friday that the Ukrainians view this issue as having been investigated and adjudicated."

Incredulous, she added, "What's amazing is that what Trump appears to be trying to do is to turn his own impeachment into a big deflection."

Well yeah, that's what he does always, so good for you for interrupting, Nicolle.