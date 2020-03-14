Another Trump Presser Filled With Lies And Gross Misogyny

Let's parse this little section of Trump's Saturday press conference, shall we? In the span of three-and-a-half minutes, the man who would be king came before the press corps wearing a navy blue campaign hat, and before talking about measures he was taking to address the growing COVID-19 pandemic, he:
BRAGGED ABOUT THE STOCK MARKET
Isn't it a shame that cameras weren't on the faces of the reporters in the room? FIVE pressers a day? There're already long lines at the liquor store, is he trying to create a stampede?
THREW IN A "SIR" STORY
It's not a Trump presser without a "Sir" story, which we know automatically are lies thanks to Daniel Dale's great analysis. It's also not a Trump presser if he's not openly admitting that the only thing that matters to him is the stock market, and that the only motivation behind any of his actions is to profit financially. Throw in a fully unsubstantiated claim that what he's doing has *never been done before* and you have the hat trick, my friends.
LIED ABOUT THE ECONOMY, SAID GIBBERISH
Well, I guess if you think having lost virtually all of the past 3 years' financial gains in the space of a week "the best financial shape" you could say that. I guess if you think the market's circuit breakers tripping three times in a week is being in "very, very strong financial shape," you could say that. That's not to say we won't get through it — we likely will. But the level of delusion Trump adopts, and, by extension, expects the rest of us to adopt is pretty astonishing.
Finally, it wouldn't be a Trump presser without a near criminal-level of misogyny, displayed yesterday towards Kristen Welker and Yamiche Alcindor. Today, the lucky winner was Kelly O'Donnell, who asked him about the example he was setting by continuing to shake everyone's hand. Witness this and be floored.
This is what women have to deal with on almost a daily basis.
“Just wait a minute, wait a minute, just take it nice and easy...just relax.” - Donald Trump says to @MSNBC @NBCNews journalist Kelly O’Donnell. pic.twitter.com/T5McsoHuPS
— Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) March 14, 2020
Isn't that just the picture of what you'd imagine him saying to a woman after he grabbed them by the p*ssy? "Just take it nice and easy. Relax."