'I Don't Take Responsibility At All' — Trump Presidency In Six Words

Oh, hey, nothing to see here, just Trump in the Rose Garden declaring a national emergency over COVID-19 in the United States, but refusing to take responsibility for any of the things that might have gone wrong under his watch, let alone actual failings for which people in his own administration say he's responsible.

NBC News reporter Kristen Welker asked one of the actual tough, reporter-like questions, challenging him to take responsibility for the lack of testing that has plagued the medical community. His response should be his political epitaph.

WELKER: Dr. Fauci said earlier this week that the lag in testing was, in fact, a failing. Do you take responsibility for that, and when do you guarantee that every single American who needs a test will be able to have a test, what's the date of that? TRUMP: Yeah, no, I don't take responsibility for that at all because we were given a, uh, a set of circumstances, and we were given rules, regulations and specifications from a different time. And it wasn't meant for this kind of an event, with the kind of numbers that we're talking about, and what we've done is redesigned it very quickly with the people behind me, and we're now in very very strong shape.

Okay, couple of things.

1. Those rules, regulations, and specifications were meant for EXACTLY THIS KIND OF EVENT YOU F*CKING SYPHILITIC BAG OF PUS.

2. He continued on to lie (who's shocked?) about Obama's response to the Swine Flu in the very next breath because he is an emotionally, educationally, and intellectually stunted four-year-old.

Was that too strong? Here's Twitter to help me tone it down.

Trump in 2016: “I alone can fix it.”



Trump just now: “I don't take responsibility at all" — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) March 13, 2020

“No, I don’t take responsibility at all” for delays in testing. Ladies and gentlemen, the President of the United States. — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) March 13, 2020

"No, I don't take any responsibility at all." - Donald Trump just told the truth about his personal motto, his administration's position, and the Republican party's governing philosophy.#TrumpPressConference #coronapocalypse pic.twitter.com/vUTHBk7RR4 — Grant Stern (@grantstern) March 13, 2020

Hark, @MikeBloomberg! How's about a few hundred million for "I don't take responsibility at all!" ads for the general election? — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) March 13, 2020

If watching him lie to one female reporter who challenged him wasn't enough, here's another video of an unbelievably bad@ss Yamiche Alcindor embarrassing him about having fired the entire CDC pandemic unit back in 2018 — a group whose expertise might have been useful in the last four or five months or so if one wasn't a psycho-narcissistic despot. Oh, and listen to what he calls her question.

Oh, really?

Good question, nasty answer https://t.co/3gqmSV6ei1 — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) March 13, 2020

Trump loves to use the word “nasty” in describing the questions of women, especially women of color. — Lydia Polgreen (@lpolgreen) March 13, 2020

.@Yamiche asks Trump a question of accountability and he calls it a NASTY QUESTION. Then goes after her working for multiple news outlets.



My God in heaven. — brittany packnett cunningham (@MsPackyetti) March 13, 2020