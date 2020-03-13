Politics
'I Don't Take Responsibility At All' — Trump Presidency In Six Words

After declaring a national emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic, a reporter asked Trump if he took responsibility for the shortage of testing available. His answer was surprisingly honest.
By Aliza Worthington
Oh, hey, nothing to see here, just Trump in the Rose Garden declaring a national emergency over COVID-19 in the United States, but refusing to take responsibility for any of the things that might have gone wrong under his watch, let alone actual failings for which people in his own administration say he's responsible.

NBC News reporter Kristen Welker asked one of the actual tough, reporter-like questions, challenging him to take responsibility for the lack of testing that has plagued the medical community. His response should be his political epitaph.

WELKER: Dr. Fauci said earlier this week that the lag in testing was, in fact, a failing. Do you take responsibility for that, and when do you guarantee that every single American who needs a test will be able to have a test, what's the date of that?

TRUMP: Yeah, no, I don't take responsibility for that at all because we were given a, uh, a set of circumstances, and we were given rules, regulations and specifications from a different time. And it wasn't meant for this kind of an event, with the kind of numbers that we're talking about, and what we've done is redesigned it very quickly with the people behind me, and we're now in very very strong shape.

Okay, couple of things.

1. Those rules, regulations, and specifications were meant for EXACTLY THIS KIND OF EVENT YOU F*CKING SYPHILITIC BAG OF PUS.

2. He continued on to lie (who's shocked?) about Obama's response to the Swine Flu in the very next breath because he is an emotionally, educationally, and intellectually stunted four-year-old.

Was that too strong? Here's Twitter to help me tone it down.

If watching him lie to one female reporter who challenged him wasn't enough, here's another video of an unbelievably bad@ss Yamiche Alcindor embarrassing him about having fired the entire CDC pandemic unit back in 2018 — a group whose expertise might have been useful in the last four or five months or so if one wasn't a psycho-narcissistic despot. Oh, and listen to what he calls her question.

Oh, really?

