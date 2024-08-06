Neil Cavuto Bashes Trump Over His Stock Market Lies

The Fox News business host took a moment to lay into Trump's pompous responses to the stock market dip Monday.
By John AmatoAugust 6, 2024

Fox News host Neil Cavuto took a moment during today's program to call out Diminished Donald's ridiculous claims about the stock market.

Monday saw a sharp decline in the markets, something Trump has been praying for.

CAVUTO: You know Mike you do not politicize these things, but the Donald Trump thing in the market amazes me when they're up.

It's all because of him and looking forward to him.

When they're down.

It's all because the Democrats and how horrific they are.

Yet some of our biggest point fall offs, three of the biggest of the top 10 occurred during his administration.

A lot of those were in the COVID years, I get that, but you either own the markets or you don't.

Trump always takes credit for anything he perceives as a positive -- then blames everyone else whenever there's anything he perceives as a negative about him.

It's a sign of a narcissistic, egomaniacal, low brain function individual, who is is very weird and losing his marbles.

