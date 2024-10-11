Fox News' Cavuto Bashes Trump For Hurricane Lies: 'Cannot Be Tolerated'

On Thursday, Fox News host Neil Cavuto slammed the Donald Trump for repeatedly promoting misinformation and lies about FEMA.

Pete Buttigieg came on to combat and correct the multitude of lies the Trump campaign and its surrogates are spreading.

BUTTIGIEG: Pulling together, working to get the job done for people, regardless of how you voted, just based on what you need.

CAVUTO: Well, Donald Trump said that about North Carolina, Republicans not getting help, Democrats getting help. That was Donald Trump.

BUTTIGIEG: Yeah, and I think that's really unfortunate, because it's just not true. We've got thousands of people in all of the areas that have been affected, and that's just the federal response alone. And whether we're talking about somebody from the military who's been deployed to help, or somebody from our Federal Highway Administration, they're not checking whether they're in a red county or a blue county.

They're checking what's going on with the bridges, and who needs comms help, and what the immediate needs are, and how we can be helpful.

So look, I get it's October. I get there's a lot of politics going on. But what has inspired me is to see so many people working together across different lines, including the state, federal, county lines that are out there, tearing down barriers, getting rid of red tape, because everybody has a job to do.

CAVUTO: Well said.

All right. Secretary, very good seeing you again. Pete Buttigieg.