Trump Gives Bananas Press Conference About Coronavirus

Donald Trump is an idiot and his stupidity is going to infect more than just his MAGA Cult. He had a press conference on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the coronavirus outbreak and possible coming pandemic and spent half the time double-talking (yes, it may be really bad but it also is basically like the flu) and the other half hosting a mini MAGA rally, filled with gripes about Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and the Democrats.

The best part was when he was repeatedly asked about the stock market dropping close to 2000 points since Monday. In his convoluted answer, he actually blamed the Democrats and their late Tuesday debate for the drop in the stock market that happened on Monday and Tuesday - BEFORE the debate. So, are we in a time machine? Did the stock market predict what would happen? Or did the Democrats have nothing to do with the stock market fall?

Duh, we know the answer. IT IS ALWAYS THE DEMOCRATS' FAULT.

I am actually surprised he didn't blame Crooked Hillary's emails and Barack Obama's SPYING.

Twitter had thoughts:

Paul Lidicul had this idea (before the press conference)

BREAKING: President Trump calls a press conference to assure the American people that the #Coronavirus has been completely contained, and that there is no legitimate threat to any Americans.#CoronavirusOutbreak pic.twitter.com/7DJa9rOiYX — Paul Lidicul (@PaulLidicul) February 26, 2020

BREAKING: Trump used his disaster of a coronavirus press conference to attack Speaker Pelosi: “I think Speaker Pelosi’s incompetent. I’ve been beating her routinely at everything.” Says the dude who lost the impeachment battle to Speaker Pelosi, and is now impeached for life. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) February 27, 2020

Trump is so ignorant about this disease that he said it would go away when the weather gets warm. Anyone in the WH press corps want to ask about that batshit crazy statement? — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) February 27, 2020

At his press conference about a potential global pandemic, Trump blames this week’s 2,000-point drop in the stock market on last night’s Democratic debate — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) February 27, 2020

Nothing says “uniting the country” like using a press conference about coronavirus to bash Pelosi and Schumer. This virus is exposing all the pathologies of the Trump administration. https://t.co/XuSfBI1zC0 — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) February 27, 2020

THIS IS WHEN HE BECAME PRESIDENT, Y'ALL

Trump is actually using his insulting nickname for Crying Chuck Schumer at a press conference to REASSURE Americans he is handling a major international health emergency. — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) February 27, 2020

Oh, I guess Trump personally had an effect on the stock market...and not a good one.

Markets keep going lower after Trump’s press conference and news of the first U.S. coronavirus without known links to other cases https://t.co/kw1xv5j5Lq pic.twitter.com/DCS9d8vmp2 — Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) February 27, 2020

This is coming from a serious presence on twitter who rarely speaks like this

I rarely to never swear on this social media site and please pardon me for this, but I feel I must.



This #CoronavirusOutbreak Trump Press Conference was an utter shit show. And we shouldn't laugh about it. This is horrifying. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 27, 2020

Good luck, ya'll. In all seriousness, please visit and bookmark the CDC page on the Coronavirus. to keep up to date on all breaking news regarding this illness.