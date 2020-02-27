Politics
Trump Gives Bananas Press Conference About Coronavirus

Who better to deal with a pandemic that could infect up to 70% of the American population than a reality TV show host who has told over 17,000 lies since taking office in 2017?
By Red Painter
2 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
Donald Trump is an idiot and his stupidity is going to infect more than just his MAGA Cult. He had a press conference on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the coronavirus outbreak and possible coming pandemic and spent half the time double-talking (yes, it may be really bad but it also is basically like the flu) and the other half hosting a mini MAGA rally, filled with gripes about Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and the Democrats.

The best part was when he was repeatedly asked about the stock market dropping close to 2000 points since Monday. In his convoluted answer, he actually blamed the Democrats and their late Tuesday debate for the drop in the stock market that happened on Monday and Tuesday - BEFORE the debate. So, are we in a time machine? Did the stock market predict what would happen? Or did the Democrats have nothing to do with the stock market fall?

Duh, we know the answer. IT IS ALWAYS THE DEMOCRATS' FAULT.

I am actually surprised he didn't blame Crooked Hillary's emails and Barack Obama's SPYING.

Twitter had thoughts:

Paul Lidicul had this idea (before the press conference)

THIS IS WHEN HE BECAME PRESIDENT, Y'ALL

Oh, I guess Trump personally had an effect on the stock market...and not a good one.

This is coming from a serious presence on twitter who rarely speaks like this

Good luck, ya'll. In all seriousness, please visit and bookmark the CDC page on the Coronavirus. to keep up to date on all breaking news regarding this illness.

