Oh, Come On. The Only Thing Trump Cared About 'Panicking' Was The Stock Market

Our librul media never fails to disappoint.
We all know Trump wasn't actually trying to project "strength" and leadership by downplaying the virus threat, or to keep the country from panicking. He just wanted to keep the stock market from tanking, because he knew the economy was his only strength in his campaign for reelection.
But because this compulsive liar moved his lips and said those words to a reporter, we're supposed to take him at his word?
He OBVIOUSLY didn't care about the people affected by the virus -- because, as I've written before, they were mostly poor and mostly people of color. Not Republicans. So he wrote them off.
He cared about getting reelected, and he cared about the stock market. People were sacrificed to the gods of Wall Street. Let's stop pretending that he cares about human beings. He never did, and he's not going to start now.
And the press damn well needs to stop acting as if his word meant anything. It's bad enough we have a president who's gaslighting the nation -- we don't need a credulous press to reinforce it.