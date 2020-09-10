Oh, Come On. The Only Thing Trump Cared About 'Panicking' Was The Stock Market

Our librul media never fails to disappoint.

We all know Trump wasn't actually trying to project "strength" and leadership by downplaying the virus threat, or to keep the country from panicking. He just wanted to keep the stock market from tanking, because he knew the economy was his only strength in his campaign for reelection.

But because this compulsive liar moved his lips and said those words to a reporter, we're supposed to take him at his word?

Q: "Did you mislead the public?"



President Trump: "Well, I think if you said in order to reduce panic, perhaps that's so. The fact is, I'm a cheerleader for this country. I love our country and I don't want people to be frightened. I don't want to create panic." pic.twitter.com/NNbnkPz346 — CSPAN (@cspan) September 9, 2020

He didn’t want people to panic?? What exactly would have been “panicky” about mobilizing the defense production act to mobilize mass testing? How about asking all to mask? Getting PPE to first responders? HE KNEW THIS WAS NEEDED. Instead, Trump lied and SO MANY people died. — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) September 9, 2020

He OBVIOUSLY didn't care about the people affected by the virus -- because, as I've written before, they were mostly poor and mostly people of color. Not Republicans. So he wrote them off.

He cared about getting reelected, and he cared about the stock market. People were sacrificed to the gods of Wall Street. Let's stop pretending that he cares about human beings. He never did, and he's not going to start now.

And the press damn well needs to stop acting as if his word meant anything. It's bad enough we have a president who's gaslighting the nation -- we don't need a credulous press to reinforce it.