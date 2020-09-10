Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Oh, Come On. The Only Thing Trump Cared About 'Panicking' Was The Stock Market

We know Trump only cares about himself, and what affects him. Let's stop pretending, shall we?
By Susie Madrak

Our librul media never fails to disappoint.

We all know Trump wasn't actually trying to project "strength" and leadership by downplaying the virus threat, or to keep the country from panicking. He just wanted to keep the stock market from tanking, because he knew the economy was his only strength in his campaign for reelection.

But because this compulsive liar moved his lips and said those words to a reporter, we're supposed to take him at his word?

He OBVIOUSLY didn't care about the people affected by the virus -- because, as I've written before, they were mostly poor and mostly people of color. Not Republicans. So he wrote them off.

He cared about getting reelected, and he cared about the stock market. People were sacrificed to the gods of Wall Street. Let's stop pretending that he cares about human beings. He never did, and he's not going to start now.

And the press damn well needs to stop acting as if his word meant anything. It's bad enough we have a president who's gaslighting the nation -- we don't need a credulous press to reinforce it.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.