Winter Donation Drive

We're in our 16th year of exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit and need you now more than ever. Can you spare $20 for 2020? If so, then please donate today and read more about why we need your help.

Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Trump Whines About Light Bulbs In Bananas Press Conference

This press conference may be one of the weirdest ones to date, part 2
By Red Painter
20 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

People. I just wrote a post about Donald Trump rambling about toilets. During this same totally insane press conference monologue, Trump also complained about light bulbs. He thinks they make people look *orange*.

Hate to break it to you, tangerine Mussolini — it is just YOU that looks orange because you put half-an-inch of orange foundation and bronzer on your face. The rest of us look normal.

"They got rid of the light bulb that people got used to....I hate to say it. It doesn't make you look that good. Being a vain person, that is important to me. It gives you an orange look. I don't want an orange look."

AND EVERYONE BURST OUT LAUGHING.

But, were they laughing at him or with him? I honestly think it could go either way. I mean, he IS orange. Like, not in a "Hmmm, your bronzer is one shade too dark," kind of way. No, he is orange, like in a "Did you mix Tang in with your foundation to get a color that does not exist in real life?" kind of way.

But he was honest about one thing - he IS vain.


Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.