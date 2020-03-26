Asked About His 'Easter Timeline,' Trump Whines About 'Fake News'

Donald Trump melted down.

Why? Because a reporter dared to ask him pertinent questions during Wednesday's presser.

Last week Trump seemed to be all in on social distancing, isolation and keeping businesses closed... until he reversed himself without telling his COVID-19 Task Force.

Against Dr. Fauci's recommendations and ignoring the spread of the coronavirus, Trump told the American public he may want to open things up by Easter.

Since Trump has no facts to justify sending people back to work in early April, he reverted to his usual vitriolic attacks on the reporter.

Trump wishes the entire media would fawn all over him like OANN.

The reporter asked if he changed his mind for his own political benefit, "You tweeted earlier linking the closing of the country to your election success in November."

"Is your Easter timeline based on your political interests?" she asked.

"What do you mean about my election success? No," Trump said.

She continued, "Tweeting, you said the media wants the country to remain closed to hurt you.

The media would like to see me do poorly in the election and I think I think -- "

She interrupted, "Lawmakers and economists on both sides of the aisle have said that reopening the country by Easter is not a good idea. What is that plan based on," she asked.

That was just too much for this odious narcissist.

Trump waved both hands in front of him and said, "Just so you understand, "Are you ready?"

Will he explain his reasoning?

Trump continued, "I think there are certain people who would like it not to open so quickly. I think there are certain people who would like it to do financially poorly because they think that would be very good and far as defeating me at the polls."

"I think there are people in your profession, pointing at the reporter that would like that to happen, " Trump said.

She tried to bring facts back to the discussion, but was thwarted by King Baby.

"There are medical experts." she tried to interject.

Trump continued, "I think it's very clear that there are people in your profession that write fake news."

Then he got personal.

"You do, (he turned to his left) she does," he said.

Trump continued, "There are people in your profession that right fake news. They would love to see me for whatever reason..."

Trying to get a clear response and insight into why Trump may force the country back to work sooner than it should to avoid mass deaths and infections...

...we getting a litany of tired old Sean Hannity Talking points against the deep state media. Wow.

Is it any wonder Americans are terribly upset and freaked out by Donald Trump's failure to lead?