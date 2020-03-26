Did Donald Trump Even Warn His Task Force About Easter Timeline?

Wow Trump's press secretary gives the game away. Again.

Missed Mensa by a Mile Brian Kilmeade at least asked the right question. Did Trump even mention to his Coronavirus Task Force that "Easter Timeline" for "Reopening the Economy" thing he announced?

Probably not.

KILMEADE: Stephanie, how real is this Easter date and how well- informed was the rest of the task force that the president was going to say that yesterday, that his goal was to open up by Easter? GRISHAM: You know, I don't know how well-informed they were.

And then she served up a whole lot of word salad to fill out the segment:

I think that the president as he has been doing is very hopeful and wants to have a message of hope to the American people. I think he would love it if we were opened up for business yesterday, but after the 15 days when we see the data come in, we'll see where we're at and I think the president will make his decision now, but he is hopeful and I will tell you something, as somebody who was just in quarantine for two weeks, it's tough it's tough and I imagine a lot of people want to try to get out there and get back to work, as long as they are social distancing. So we'll see what happens once the 15 days goes past and we've got new data sets.

And then, she told a huge lie.

The president listens to his medical team and Dr. Fauci and listens to his task force and will make recommendations and then ultimately the final decision.

And you know what's ADORABLE? The Fox News dot Com story on this interview doesn't mention either Grisham not knowing if Trump informed the task force about Easter, or the lie about him "listening" to his medical team.

The task force is a TV prop for Trump to appear "presidential." The end.