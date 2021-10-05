Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Grisham 'Feels Guilty' About Her Appearances On Fox News

Former Trump press secretary admitted that Fox News just took what ever Trump was saying and disseminated it.
By John Amato
1 hour ago by John Amato
Views:

Continuing on her book tour, former Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham discussed her many Fox News appearances on CNN, and the regrets she has over the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.

In a lengthy interview, Brianna Keilar then asked Grisham about the role Fox News played in the Trump administration.

Grisham replied, "That's just where we went to get what we wanted out."

Grisham then explained her joy going on Lou Dobbs.

“You know, I looked forward to going and doing Lou Dobbs because Lou Dobbs would do all the talking about how great everything was, and I would just nod and say yes.”

"They, by and large, didn’t get tough with us. They just took what we were saying and disseminated it.”

That's a thorough description of state-sponsored TV if I ever heard one.

“And I think they’re disseminating it to a lot of people who went… went to the Capitol for January 6 and I, you know, again, I’ve had a lot of time to grapple with this and I feel horribly guilty about — about my part in it because I was on Fox a lot,” Grisham said.

She was asked if Fox News was state-run TV. "A bit," she admitted.

Grisham obviously likes some morning and daytime people on Fox but still admitted their evening block was state-sponsored TV. Not surprisingly, the evening schedule is their most-watched programming of the entire day.

Being media critics, we can say unequivocally Fox News during the Trump administration was state-run television, but slightly less radical than Newsmax and OANN.

Now, even after Traitor Trump was dispatched by voters, Fox News remains a massive opposition research and propaganda arm of the GOP.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team