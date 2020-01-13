Former Press Secretaries Demand Stephanie Grisham Do Her Job

[Above, 1/6, Anderson Cooper puts Stephanie Grisham on the "Ridiculist" for refusing to hold a press briefing. ]

Thirteen former White House press secretaries signed a letter literally begging for the Trump administration to reinstate White House press briefings.

In their letter, they explain the importance of these briefings as well as the role press secretary plays in informing the media and the American public at large of White House positions and events.

It's been over 300 days since the last briefing was held by a Trump press secretary. The only place she seems to appear on is the airwaves of Fox News, which is as safe a harbor as any Trump official can dock.

Her role has been nothing more than Fox News pundit, and her remarks are as repugnant as they are sophomoric.

After the letter was delivered here is Stephanie Grisham's myopic response:

This is groupthink at its finest. The press has unprecedented access to President Trump, yet they continue to complain because they can’t grandstand on TV. They’re not looking for information, they’re looking for a moment. This president is unorthodox in everything he’s done. He’s rewritten the rules of politics. His press secretary and everyone else in the administration is reflective of that. In terms of the former press secretaries — they can publicly pile on all they want. It’s unfortunate, because I’ve always felt I was in this small club of only 29 others who really know what I deal with each day, and that was always comforting. They may not say it publicly, but they all understand why I do things differently. They know I have three roles. They know my boss has probably spoken directly to the press more than all of theirs did combined. They know the press secretary briefs in the absence of the president, and this president is never absent — a fact that should be celebrated. Like so many trailblazers, history will look back on this presidency with praise — until then, I’m comfortable with how I do my jobs — and my team and I are always available to the press.

Just asking Grisham as Trump's press secretary to do her job. She considers that demand tantamount to lynching. Really.

The fact that Trump systematically and consciously lies like no other president before makes it much harder to explain the actions his administration takes. But Stephanie Grisham accepts the paycheck -- It's our taxpayer dollars that are funding her job and she needs to do it.