Stephanie Grisham looks tired, but she's never tired of lying on Fox News!

Friday morning she looked straight at the camera and said Donald Trump isn't thinking about impeachment because he's so excited to be speaking at the "March for Life."

We all know why he's doing THAT event. It's the only constituency he can count on after this week.

Fox News & Fox Business broadcasting Trump’s remarks to #MarchForLife. CNN & MSNBC....are not. pic.twitter.com/DqA7X7DDxM — Sarah Dolan Schneider (@sarahedolan) January 24, 2020

He had a grand total of zero tweets about that march before Stephanie appeared on TV.

"he's not even thinking about that today" pic.twitter.com/cMoCceQvNM — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) January 24, 2020

She also says quid pro quo is ok!