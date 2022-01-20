Stephanie Grisham: Trump Held Secret Meetings Before Jan. 6th

The former White House press secretary said the meetings were held in the White House residence.
By Susie MadrakJanuary 20, 2022

Former Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham told the Jan. 6th committee that Trump held secret White House meetings in the residence in days before 6 January, according to two sources. Via The Guardian:

The select committee’s interview with Grisham, who was Melania Trump’s chief of staff when she resigned on 6 January, was more significant than expected, the sources said, giving the panel new details about the Trump White House and what the former US president was doing before the Capitol attack.

Grisham gave House investigators an overview of the chaotic final weeks in the Trump White House in the days leading up to the Capitol attack, recalling how the former president held off-the-books meetings in the White House residence, the sources said.

The secret meetings were apparently known by only a small number of aides, the sources said. Grisham recounted that they were mostly scheduled by Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and that the former chief usher, Timothy Harleth, would wave participants upstairs, the sources said.

[...] Grisham told the select committee she was not sure who exactly Trump met with in the White House residence, but provided Harleth’s name and the identities of other Trump aides in the usher’s office who might know of the meetings, the sources said.

