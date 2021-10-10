Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Grisham Vows To Fight Trump's 'Terrifying' 2024 Reelection Campaign

Former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham vowed to help defeat former President Donald Trump if he decides to run again in 2024.
By David

Former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham vowed to help defeat former President Donald Trump if he decides to run again in 2024.

During an interview on Meet the Press on Sunday, host Chuck Todd asked Grisham if she would actively work against Trump if he runs again.

"If I'm asked to," she replied. "If there's anybody who wants me to speak out or talk. Yes, I will. I think I had a very unique perspective in that I worked for the former president, I worked for Mrs. Trump and I worked for both of them at the same time."

"I know the way they think," Grisham added. "I know the way that they try to distract. And if there's any way I can be helpful to help decipher some of those movements and what's really going on, I would do that. Yes."

"Do you think if he's elected again, he will destroy the democracy?" Todd wondered.

"I think it will be a very terrifying time," Grisham replied. "He's on a revenge tour right now with the people who voted to impeach him. I think it will be nothing but revenge, retribution and how he can benefit himself. There will pardons happening. I think there will be very draconian policies that go way too far. So I believe if he is reelected again, it will be a really, really scary time."

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team