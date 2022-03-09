Grisham: Trump Loved Putin Because He Could 'Kill The Press'

Trump's former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Trump loved dictators because they could kill anyone they wanted.

During an appearance on The View, Grisham said this about Trump and Putin.

"I think [Trump] admires [Putin] greatly. I think he wanted to be able to kill whoever...who spoke out against him, so I think it was a lot of that," Grisham said.

She continued, "He loved the dictators. He loved the people who could kill anyone, including the press."

Since Trump lied like the wind, much of his time in office was attacking the free press in this country, using Stalinesque talking points that journalists "are the enemy of the people" and promised he would change libel laws so he could sue them at will.

Grisham also said if Trump faced the type of adversity that Zelenskyy is, Trump would be, "Fifty-seven feet below ground hiding and Zelensky has been out there fighting for his country."

We know this may be true since Trump ran to his bunker when there were a few hundred people protesting outside the White House.

And reports indicate Trump said whoever 'leaked' info on his White House bunker stay should be 'executed for treason.'