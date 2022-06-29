Melania's Press Secretary Reminds Us It Wasn't Just Donald

Former Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham took to Twitter to share a text exchange between her and Melania Trump during the January 6 riots. Mel apparently was unconcerned when violence broke out at the Capitol.

During Tuesday's surprise hearing featuring Cassidy Hutchinson, we learned what we already knew. Former President Donald Trump does not care about this country. For Trump, it's never been America First. It's Trump first. The same applies to Melanie. I don't think we've ever had a president before that hates this country, but here we are.

Grisham tweeted the exchange after Hutchinson, 25, bravely testified before the January 6 committee.

"Do you want to tweet that peaceful protests are the right of every American, but there is no place for lawlessness & violence?" Grisham texted Mel.

The former First Lady shot back, "No."

This is a reminder. Grisham first released this text exchange last September.

It would have taken Melania one minute to form a tweet to calm down her husband's violent supporters, but she couldn't be bothered. She's a garbage person with a garbage husband.

"I resigned immediately after her response," Grisham, who resigned from the Trump administration on Jan. 6, 2021, the day of the deadly riot, told the Washington Examiner.

Don't forget that Grisham has already spoken to the January 6 Committee. Her testimony may come up in future hearings.

According to Yahoo News last year, after Grisham's resignation, the former first lady sent her an uninspiring letter that was composed as if it were addressed to someone whom she had barely known. The two were very close friends. We didn't have an administration during the Trump years. We lived through a badly scripted soap opera.