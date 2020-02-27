Politics
Pelosi: 'You Really Have To Wonder' About Donald Trump

Really, "you have to wonder" whether Trump knows what day it is, the House Speaker implied. She's right.
Donald Trump can't keep a timeline straight in his head.

So House Speaker Nancy Pelosi put it straight in her weekly press conference on Thursday.

NANCY PELOSI: The president said something so strange that you really have to wonder. He said the reason the market dropped is because of the debate the other night. Well, the market had dropped 1,800 points before the debate the other night. The market dropped while he was speaking yesterday at his press conference. So let's not be silly about what that is.

...We don't like seeing the market drop, that's for sure. We hope this will have a turnaround, but it cannot affect how we address the issue. Our issue is public health. Our issue is prevention. And we would hope that that would not lower the market, but raise the market, because we want to show that decisions have been made to put this in good hands now.

You mean Mike Pence? Thanks for that added shade, Madam Speaker.

