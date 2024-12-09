GOP Rep Admits They're Coming For Social Security, Medicare

Missouri Congressman Mark Alford told Maria Bartiromo Republicans are looking to raise retirement ages and cutting front end dollars from social safety net programs as a way to cut federal spending.

Listen to Bartiromo's quick reaction to his statement. She wasn't thrilled with this development.

ALFORD: So we've got to right this ship and it's going to mean cuts. It's going to mean cuts to the 24% of the discretionary spending that we have. It's also going to mean looking long-term at the front end of some programs like Social Security and Medicare. Not taking anyone off of what they paid into so far, but there is some waste, abuse and fraud in Medicare that we can. We can take those numbers back and add to our general coffers in our Treasury. And on the front end of Social Security. I think there's a way when people are living longer, they're retiring later. That on the front end, we can move that retirement age back a little bit. BARTIROMO: Hmmmm...

Demented Don will claim since he's not touching the money, just the years, he's really not doing anything.

The MAGA Queen's reaction says it all. Hmmm, that sucks.

Republicans feel emboldened (even though they have the slimmest majority in the House in decades) by a lousy beltway press and their own massive propaganda networks, so they are proposing massive cuts to spending programs, which include our social safety nets.

This will not play well for much of the country. Instead of increased funding for Social Security and Medicare, Republicans want to raise retirement ages and force people to work longer, even if they are incapable of doing so.

When MAGA senior citizens realize what they are proposing, I doubt they will buy another Trump Bible.

If your retirement age is 70 and you can't work, you'll take Social Security "early," which means a lower monthly payment. IT IS A CUT. The end.