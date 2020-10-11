MUST SEE: The Biden/Harris Campaign Just Put Out A Stellar Get Out The Vote Ad

On AM Joy Saturday a new Joe Biden/Kamala Harris ad debuted, and it was stellar. It featured Black Mayors from all over America, touting what Biden and Harris stand for and encouraging their constituents, and ALL Americans, to GET OUT THE VOTE.

It started with 5 Black female mayors from Washington, DC, Atlanta, San Francisco, Charlotte and New Orleans.

The women, finishing each other sentences, in one beautiful thread, talked about: Social justice. Organizing. Phone calls. Running for office. Standing up to systematic racism. Fighting for health care. Seeking justice for citizens.

And when handed the mic, the men showed up as well. Mayors from Richmond, Birmingham, St. Paul, Denver and Houston.

They talked about taking power back. Encouraging Black men to vote more, pointing out that Black women vote more than Black men.

Most importantly, they point out that every single vote counts. We need to show up, show out and vote - for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Brilliant!