Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

MUST SEE: The Biden/Harris Campaign Just Put Out A Stellar Get Out The Vote Ad

The new ad features Black mayors and provides an incredibly powerful message.
By Red Painter
3 hours ago by Aliza Worthington
Views:

On AM Joy Saturday a new Joe Biden/Kamala Harris ad debuted, and it was stellar. It featured Black Mayors from all over America, touting what Biden and Harris stand for and encouraging their constituents, and ALL Americans, to GET OUT THE VOTE.

It started with 5 Black female mayors from Washington, DC, Atlanta, San Francisco, Charlotte and New Orleans.

The women, finishing each other sentences, in one beautiful thread, talked about: Social justice. Organizing. Phone calls. Running for office. Standing up to systematic racism. Fighting for health care. Seeking justice for citizens.

And when handed the mic, the men showed up as well. Mayors from Richmond, Birmingham, St. Paul, Denver and Houston.

They talked about taking power back. Encouraging Black men to vote more, pointing out that Black women vote more than Black men.

Most importantly, they point out that every single vote counts. We need to show up, show out and vote - for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Brilliant!

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.