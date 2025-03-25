Trump Admits 'Waste And Abuse' Phrase Just Sounds Good

The lies never stop, but this is one with big implications.
By John AmatoMarch 25, 2025

Donald Trump held one of his roundtable meetings with his sycophants on Monday, leading him to admit that Musk and his constant use of the phrase "waste and abuse" sounds good as a PR tool. No need to prove it, just say it!

Trump passed the baton around to his minions so they can use their focus-grouped words and phrases to pretend Elon Musk and others have actually rooted out real problems within the federal government.

TRUMP: And you have a lot of that, we found far too much of it.

It's a pure fraud. We like to use the words waste and abuse because they make, they sort of sound good, but many of these things are pure fraud.

The lighting of this roundtable was so dark and poor that it looked like they were filming in a garage.

Fox News highlighted the erroneous claim by Trump that companies are coming back to America because of his tariffs with their screaming chyron.

But really, it's all just PR. And Trump is good at it, no question. Democrats need to figure it out and do their own versions.

Discussion

