Fox And Friends Description Of Boris Johnson Sounds Like Trump

While describing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's resignation, Fox and Friends sounded like they were describing Trump's disastrous tenure and exit as U.S. president.

After playing video of Johnson's resignation, co-host Steve Doocy said, "Them's the breaks when you are involved in an ethical and string of scandals."

Trump had RussiaGate, UkraineGate, Troops are Suckers Gate, Michael Flynn Gate, James Comey Gate, two impeachments, etc...

Doocy continued, "What has happened over the last number of months and years is the British people did not trust him. He would say one thing and would do something else."

Sounds like Trump to me.

The Washington Post counted 30,574 false or misleading statements he made while in office.

"Fifty three government officials called it quits," Doocy said.

After January 6, a host of members of the Trump administration resigned, including Betty DeVos, Elaine Chao, Mick Mulvaney, Matthew Pottinger, John Costello, and Stephanie Grisham to name a few. .

Doocy said the British government was in shambles. So was Trump's.

"Clearly, that's a lot of the government. with nobody running it," Doocy went on.

The idiot known as Campos-Duffy attacked Johnson for trying to handle COVID rationally and blamed all his problems on the virus.

Duffy said, "His reaction to his own case with COVID was that he really went in the direction of the globalists, you know, lockdown, very serious, very stringent response."

Globalists? WTF? This is QAnon 4.0 level of crazy.

The world had to be stringent or else millions more would have died.

Nevertheless, Mini-Trump aka Boris Johnson ran his government the way Trump did.

It's not a shock both ended in disgrace.