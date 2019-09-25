Trump Berates Reporter For Asking Boris Johnson A Tough Question

The United Kingdom Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Boris Johnson' committed an unlawful action by shutting down of the parliament, striking a major blow against him. New calls for him to step down as Prime Minister rained down after the ruling.

However, during a Trump presser with his Mini-Me, Donald ignored the tumultuous situation in the UK and introduced Boris as a hero saying, "He's just got a position that he's having a very easy time with."

"He's doing a fantastic job, not easy, but doing a really good job," Trump said.

Trump can't even tell the truth about a foreign leader at the UN. Calls for a British Prime Minister to step down does not signal a PM doing a fantastic job.

After Johnson expressed his standard talking points, a reporter asked a tough question that most of the UK is asking. Trump was not happy about it.

"Mr. Johnson, some of your critics are saying you should resign because you misled the Queen with regard to shutting parliament down. How do you respond to that?" one reporter asked.

Like Trump, Boris didn't respond to the question directly, instead replying, "Let's be clear, we respect the judiciary in our country. We respect the courts. I disagree profoundly with what they had to say. I think it was entirely right to go ahead with a plan for a queen's speech. We haven't had a queen's speech for 400 years."

After he finished, Trump took aim at the media, who he views as his enemy.

Trump said, "That was a very nasty question from a great American reporter. I’m shocked."

Unlike Trump, Boris Johnson is fine fielding tough questions from the press.

"I think he was asking a question, to be fair, a lot of British reporters would have asked," Johnson said.

Trump cannot stand tough questions from anybody. The only media he can stomach are his presidential fluffers on Fox News and Business networks and those imitating them.