Ivanka Trump Congratulates Boris Johnson, New PM Of 'The United Kingston'

With his win today to lead the Conservative Party and become the Prime Minister of the UK, Boris Johnson received congratulations from around the world, including Trump's daughter Ivanka. Let's just say her attempted tweet did not go well.

Source: The Evening Standard



Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka was left red-faced today after an unfortunate misspelling of United Kingdom as she offered her congratulations to new Tory leader Boris Johnson.

Ivanka Trump wrote: "Congratulations Boris Johnson on becoming the next Prime Minister of the United Kingston."

Ivanka, 37, who has 6.7m Twitter followers, faced ridicule over the unfortunate typo.

One person wrote online: "Kingdom or Kingston?"

Another quipped: "I’m 14 and can spell better than you. United Kingston!"

Another person wrote: "I love visiting the United Kingston where you can get a great cup of hot covfefe."

She later corrected the tweet.