Boris Johnson Confronted By Angry Father: ‘The NHS Has Been Destroyed’

In a scene reminiscent of something from Monty Python or The Daily Show, an angry father confronts the British Prime Minister over the Conservative's cuts to the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK. The man admonished Boris Johnson for making photo-ops at hospitals instead of solving problems. Johnson denied there were any press there, at which point the father pointed directly to the tv camera a few meters away.

Source: The Independent



Boris Johnson has been confronted by an angry parent over NHS cuts during a hospital visit.

Omar Salem, whose baby daughter was being treated at Whipps Cross University Hospital in east London, told the prime minister: “The NHS has been destroyed ... and now you come here for a press opportunity.”

In a heated two-minute exchange, the father claimed there had been “years and years and years of the NHS being destroyed” and told Mr Johnson it was “not acceptable”.

Mr Salem, a Labour activist, said: ”There are not enough people on this ward, there are not enough doctors, there’s not enough nurses, it’s not well organised enough.”

Mr Johnson said “there’s no press here” but the parent gestured to cameras filming the confrontation and said: “What do you mean there’s no press here, who are these people?”