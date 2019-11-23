WATCH American Actor Rob Delaney Praises The UK's Wonderful National Health Service

Britain's National Health Service (NHS) is the system of public healthcare providers in the United Kingdom. Rob Delaney has had extensive experience with both the American and the British systems of health care, calling the American system a nightmare, the NHS "the pinnacle of human achievement."

Well worth watching this clip. As of this writing, over 2 million views since it went up earlier this morning.

Source: The Guardian

The actor and writer Rob Delaney has shared a video praising the NHS and calling it “the pinnacle of human achievement”. Delaney, co-star of the Channel 4 sitcom Catastrophe, says he is “crazy” about the NHS in the clip, shared on Twitter. The American actor, who is a vocal supporter of Labour, compared the experiences of being treated by the US private healthcare system when he was in a car accident when he was 25 with the “extraordinary care” his son Henry received from the NHS when he was diagnosed with a brain tumour before he died. In the video, he asks British voters to imagine him as a “ghost of Christmas future” and as someone who has experienced a private healthcare system in the US, but who has “also experienced the wonderful NHS here, which even in its underfunded state is still so vastly superior”. He added: “You don’t want what I grew up with.”

May I ask you to watch this short video I made about the NHS?pic.twitter.com/VNzKPYGgq2 — rob delaney (@robdelaney) November 23, 2019

I am an NHS worker.



This by ⁦@robdelaney⁩ had me in tears. We try and do our best by ALL patients and their families every single day.



We have ALL been failed by the Tories & their zealous belief in the markets even benefiting from our misery. https://t.co/mWbRx0wL2G — Hosnieh Djafari-Marbini (@HosniehMarbini) November 23, 2019