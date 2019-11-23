WATCH American Actor Rob Delaney Praises The UK's Wonderful National Health Service

Britain's National Health Service (NHS) is the system of public healthcare providers in the United Kingdom. Rob Delaney has had extensive experience with both the American and the British systems of health care, calling the American system a nightmare, the NHS "the pinnacle of human achievement."
Well worth watching this clip. As of this writing, over 2 million views since it went up earlier this morning.
Source: The Guardian
The actor and writer Rob Delaney has shared a video praising the NHS and calling it “the pinnacle of human achievement”.
Delaney, co-star of the Channel 4 sitcom Catastrophe, says he is “crazy” about the NHS in the clip, shared on Twitter.
The American actor, who is a vocal supporter of Labour, compared the experiences of being treated by the US private healthcare system when he was in a car accident when he was 25 with the “extraordinary care” his son Henry received from the NHS when he was diagnosed with a brain tumour before he died.
In the video, he asks British voters to imagine him as a “ghost of Christmas future” and as someone who has experienced a private healthcare system in the US, but who has “also experienced the wonderful NHS here, which even in its underfunded state is still so vastly superior”.
He added: “You don’t want what I grew up with.”
Incredible video by @robdelaney. Please, please watch it & share. This #GE2019 isn't just about Tories versus Labour but the billionaires (& the millionaires who work for the billionaires) versus the rest of us, the people who use the NHS & depend on it. pic.twitter.com/EmWiUYyir5
— Laura Pidcock (@LauraPidcockMP) November 23, 2019