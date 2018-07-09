Brexit Pusher Boris Johnson Resigns From UK Government

Boris Johnson, the hardline Brexit supporter has resigned as Teresa May's Foreign Secretary and throwing her conservative government into chaos.

Johnson had become an outspoken carnival barker for the Brexit movement, but couldn't get behind a compromise solution to the UK's problem.

On Friday, Johnson called May’s new plans for exiting the European Union a big pile of excrement and suggested that it would be difficult for hardcore Brexit-backers like himself to support her strategy. His departure hints at the possibility that he may mount a leadership challenge.

The Guardian writes, "As the flamboyant public face of the Vote Leave campaign, his departure will deepen the sense of crisis around May, and increase the chances that she could face a vote of no confidence."

Duncan Black lived in the UK at the time Johnson was Mayor of London and shares a few thoughts.

I lived in the UK for awhile recently (where in the world is Atrios? I don't always tell you) and Boris was mayor then. He was a mostly useless figurehead, as the Mayor of London doesn't have much power and he delegated most of what he did have because he was lazy, but he was a reasonable cheerleader for a place which didn't need one, and a mostly harmless upper-class twit who cycled around on his bicycle with his absurd hair and rumpled suits. Then he became a Brexiteer (after being an anti-Brexiteer) to further his political career for reasons I don't understand. Again, because he's lazy. The man has no desire to do any work and being Foreign Secretary, or Prime Minister requires a minimal amount of effort. This is a type of ambition I do not understand.

Editor's Note (Frances Langum):

Don't forget that whether it's Trump or Brexit, follow the Russians, Facebook, right-wing grifters, and of course, the money:

So...this story, this insane story that has kept me in its thrall for 20 months & counting. This is why.



Our democracy is broken. The internet did it. And the government is complicit in covering it up. (I argue)



https://t.co/yI21un1DbN

— Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) July 8, 2018

Brexit funder, Aaron Banks, now revealed to have had 7 more meetings with Russian officials during and after the campaign than previously admitted and to have purchased discounted shares in a state-owned Russian diamond company which then doubled in value. https://t.co/i8LMaXEVpB — Evan McMullin (@Evan_McMullin) July 8, 2018

Let's get it absolutely clear #BrexitShambles is not the fault of the EU, or the Remainers or Remoaners or Johnny Foreigner or Jacques Delors or the 'liberal bloody elite'- it is the fault of the British Conservative Party and their overwhelming desire to maintain power over us. — Gareth Roberts (@GarethRoberts3) July 9, 2018