Boris Johnson Equates Ukraine's Fight Against Russian Invaders To Brexit

Johnson has been called UK's mini-Trump for good reason.
By John AmatoMarch 19, 2022

England's Prime Minister had the audacity to claim that Ukrainian people fighting for their very lives against a Russian invasion is the same fight for freedom as England, when they voted for Brexit.

Boris Johnson was speaking at the Conservative Party spring conference in Blackpool when he made these hideous comments.

"And I know it's the instinct of people of this country like the people of Ukraine to choose freedom every time," Johnson said.

"I can give you a couple of recent examples," he continued. "When the British people voted for Brexit in such large numbers, I don't believe it was remotely hostile of foreigners." [Ed. Note: The vote for Brexit was 51.89% to 48.11%. Hardly "large numbers."]

Brexit was led by nationalistic right-wingers hating on immigrants. So yeah, it was hostile to foreigners. That hostility was the whole reason the vote took place at all.

Comparing the close Brexit vote to the unanimity with which Ukranians are fighting for their homes, land, and country, Johnson actually said this: "It's because [Ukrainians] wanted to be free... To do things differently."

How could bombs being dropped on the heads of innocent civilians in Kyiv and other Ukraine cities equate to the British people going to a polling booth and taking a vote?

The Ukrainian people didn't take a vote to make Putin their new president or hand their country to Russia.

Johnson has been called UK's mini-Trump and he proved he's right up there with that narcissistic buffoon.

UPDATE: How bad were his comments? Even the pro-Brexit crowd is embarrassed.

