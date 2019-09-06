Boris Johnson Gets An Earful From Man On The Street: 'You're Playing Games'

This past week was a disaster for the wild-haired Trump-looking British Prime Minister who lost his majority in Parliament and was defeated in a crucial vote on Brexit.

Adding insult to injury, his brother resigned from Parliament as calls for a new election have fallen on deaf ears.

While walking the streets of Morley, a market town and civil parish within the City of Leeds metropolitan borough, in West Yorkshire, England the BBC caught an apparent resident who gave him a piece of his mind.

"You're playing games, " the man repeated several times.

“He’s been speaking for the last six weeks since he’s been elected and yet he’s said nothing! You’ve said nothing!”

The man was upset at how the British Prime Minister was handling the Brexit nightmare.

"You should be in Brussels negotiating. Where's the negotiating going on?" he said.

He continued, "You are in Morley, in Leeds. You are playing games,” the man told Johnson after he insisted he was

"negotiating."

I wonder if Trump would like to take a walk around NYC or Los Angeles without a tank by his side to hear real people tell him what they thought of the job he's doing.