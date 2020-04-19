Piers Morgan Blasts His Old Friend: Trump 'Failing The American People On Every Level'

Former Celebrity Apprentice winner Piers Morgan has no use for the petty partisanship and utter lack of empathy Donald Trump and Boris Johnson have displayed during this crisis, but his harshest criticism was reserved for Trump.

“It’s not about partisan politics anymore, it’s about plain war crisis leadership,” Morgan told CNN's Brian Stelter on Reliable Sources. “It’s a very different thing. What I’ve noticed with Boris Johnson and with Donald Trump is an apparent inability to segue into being war leaders. They’re still playing the old games of party politics.”

Morgan demonstrated a flair for the obvious in that statement, but hey, he admits he thinks of Trump as a friend. Still, the White House briefings are a source of "mounting horror" for him, because he expects a certain tone and seriousness from Trump that simply isn't there and which he simply cannot deliver.

“All that is required from the president in [moments of crisis], and any world leader, frankly, they have to be calm, show authority, they have to be honest, they have to be accurate, entirely factual with what they’re telling the people and they have to have an ability to show empathy,” he said, showing his frustration.

“On almost every level of that, Donald Trump at the moment is failing the American people,” he continued. “He’s turning these briefings into a self-aggrandizing, self-justifying, overly defensive, politically partisan—almost like a rally to him.”

DO YOU THINK? Not "almost" like a rally. They ARE rallies, right down to the media bashing and the rah-rahs for favored cronies.

It's admirable that Piers Morgan is giving Trump advice, but I don't expect it will be followed anytime soon. He closed off his time with Stelter by saying that Trump "has to put the country before himself.”

“He has to put Americans before electioneering," Morgan continued. "He has to remind himself every day what can I do today to prevent more lives being killed? Not how can I score more petty points.”

Trump does not know how to put anyone before himself. He doesn't know today and he won't know tomorrow. It is completely and utterly outside of his emotional maturity. He only understands this crisis in terms of how it affects HIM, dead Americans be damned.