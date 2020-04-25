Donald Trump Breaks Up With Piers Morgan

I suppose experiencing schadenfreude with the breakup of these two equally loathsome creeps is not particularly important, considering all that is going on right now. But I do and expect others will too.

Piers Morgan hosts a morning television show in the UK and has taken to using the NHS logo on his Twitter page.

Source: Daily Mail

Donald Trump has unfollowed Piers Morgan on Twitter after the Good Morning Britain host slammed his 'batsh*t crazy' approach to coronavirus in his MailOnline column. Piers, 55, criticised the US President after he suggested tackling coronavirus with the use of 'powerful' UV light or even injecting patients with disinfectant. Starting his column by telling Mr Trump to 'shut the f*** up', Piers slammed the US President for using his position to air his 'batsh*t crazy theories about how to beat the virus'. And on Saturday, the presenter announced that Mr Trump had since unfollowed him.

Here's a bit of Morgan's column:

SHUT THE F**K UP, PRESIDENT TRUMP. Seriously. Throughout this coronavirus crisis, the leader of the free world has turned the daily White House task force briefing into a rambling two-hour self-promoting rally. He's devoted large chunks of them to trashing the media, attacking political opponents, telling us how great he is, and re-writing history as he tries to defend all the mistakes he's made since the virus first erupted. And he's done all this while 50,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, the worst death toll in the world, and nearly a million cases have now been reported across the country. But by far the most reckless and dangerous thing President Trump has done is use the most powerful podium on earth to air his batsh*t crazy theories about how to beat the virus. And last night he stooped to a shameful new low by suggesting people suffering from COVID-19 should be injected with toxic disinfectant. Yes, you read that right.

And then it went downhill from there.