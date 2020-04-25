Entertainment
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Donald Trump Breaks Up With Piers Morgan

After a highly critical column, which began "SHUT THE F**K UP, PRESIDENT TRUMP", Trump promptly unfollowed Piers Morgan on Twitter.
By Ed Scarce

I suppose experiencing schadenfreude with the breakup of these two equally loathsome creeps is not particularly important, considering all that is going on right now. But I do and expect others will too.

Piers Morgan hosts a morning television show in the UK and has taken to using the NHS logo on his Twitter page.

Source: Daily Mail

Donald Trump has unfollowed Piers Morgan on Twitter after the Good Morning Britain host slammed his 'batsh*t crazy' approach to coronavirus in his MailOnline column.

Piers, 55, criticised the US President after he suggested tackling coronavirus with the use of 'powerful' UV light or even injecting patients with disinfectant.

Starting his column by telling Mr Trump to 'shut the f*** up', Piers slammed the US President for using his position to air his 'batsh*t crazy theories about how to beat the virus'.

And on Saturday, the presenter announced that Mr Trump had since unfollowed him.

Here's a bit of Morgan's column:

SHUT THE F**K UP, PRESIDENT TRUMP.

Seriously.

Throughout this coronavirus crisis, the leader of the free world has turned the daily White House task force briefing into a rambling two-hour self-promoting rally.

He's devoted large chunks of them to trashing the media, attacking political opponents, telling us how great he is, and re-writing history as he tries to defend all the mistakes he's made since the virus first erupted.

And he's done all this while 50,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, the worst death toll in the world, and nearly a million cases have now been reported across the country.

But by far the most reckless and dangerous thing President Trump has done is use the most powerful podium on earth to air his batsh*t crazy theories about how to beat the virus.

And last night he stooped to a shameful new low by suggesting people suffering from COVID-19 should be injected with toxic disinfectant.

Yes, you read that right.

And then it went downhill from there.

It wasn't that long ago that Piers Morgan proudly promoted the fact that he was the only person from the UK that Trump followed on Twitter.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.