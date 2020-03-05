Trump Calls Up Hannity, Tells People With Covid-19 To Go To Work

Welcome to the world where the so-called president of the United States dials up his bff Sean Hannity and has a little convo for the benefit of all the Fox News viewers and stock market investors.

In just over two minutes, the so-called president denied the actual death rate of Covid-19, told people who think they may have the virus to go ahead and go to work and compares the virus to the flu, even though he has been told over and over again that it is not at all like the flu.

"I think the 3.4% number is really a false number." so-called president declares. "Now this is just my hunch, but based on a lot of conversations ... personally, I'd say the number is way under 1%." Of course, this comes from an anti-vaccine, anti-science dotard, so what would any of us actually expect?

The World Health Organization just increased the death rate. This a fact, based on the number of people who have been tested.

He goes on to downplay the virus, saying "a lot of people will have this, and it's very mild." Yeah, dude, and a lot of people will die from it, too.

Listen to the anti-vax, anti-science, so-called president tell people it's fine to go to work with the virus because it's just not a big deal to most people.

Suddenly, Dubya's handling of Hurricane Katrina is looking really good compared to this.

Twitter had thoughts:

Here's what gets me:



They know this isn't accurate.



We know this isn't accurate.



They know that we know this isn't accurate.



And they're saying it anyway.



The men running our national response are basically gaslighting us. — Jeremy WASH YOUR DAMN HANDS Konyndyk (@JeremyKonyndyk) March 5, 2020

Look it's no secret that I served under Obama and disagree with this administration on most policy matters.



But on this outbreak, I (and all of us) *desperately* need them to succeed. And we *desperately* need to be able to trust them. And yet they are feeding us this garbage. — Jeremy WASH YOUR DAMN HANDS Konyndyk (@JeremyKonyndyk) March 5, 2020

Yeah, no, sorry. Not gonna do "My Corona." — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) March 3, 2020

Not a doctor or a virologist or anything but DEFINITELY DO NOT GO TO WORK IF YOU HAVE CORONAVIRUS PLEASE AND THANK YOU. https://t.co/CpSxbvCHGs — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 5, 2020

Literally the highest risk population for the coronavirus are elderly people, Trump’s best demo and the most likely group to watch Fox News.



And he just told them coronavirus is no big deal.



I’m no brain genius but it really does seem like a way to kill his voters. — Henry Kraemer 🌹🌇🚎 (@HenryKraemer) March 5, 2020

But you know, it's all about the stock market, baby.