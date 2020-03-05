Politics
Trump Calls Up Hannity, Tells People With Covid-19 To Go To Work

This is just irresponsible claptrap and shouldn't have been aired. But now that it has, let's put some actual facts with it.
By Karoli Kuns
3 hours ago
Welcome to the world where the so-called president of the United States dials up his bff Sean Hannity and has a little convo for the benefit of all the Fox News viewers and stock market investors.

In just over two minutes, the so-called president denied the actual death rate of Covid-19, told people who think they may have the virus to go ahead and go to work and compares the virus to the flu, even though he has been told over and over again that it is not at all like the flu.

"I think the 3.4% number is really a false number." so-called president declares. "Now this is just my hunch, but based on a lot of conversations ... personally, I'd say the number is way under 1%." Of course, this comes from an anti-vaccine, anti-science dotard, so what would any of us actually expect?

The World Health Organization just increased the death rate. This a fact, based on the number of people who have been tested.

He goes on to downplay the virus, saying "a lot of people will have this, and it's very mild." Yeah, dude, and a lot of people will die from it, too.

Listen to the anti-vax, anti-science, so-called president tell people it's fine to go to work with the virus because it's just not a big deal to most people.

Suddenly, Dubya's handling of Hurricane Katrina is looking really good compared to this.

Twitter had thoughts:

But you know, it's all about the stock market, baby.

