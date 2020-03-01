MAGA Fans Invent Conspiracy Theory On COVID-19: 'Blue States Inject People With The Virus' To Hurt Trump

Fans of President Donald Trump on Twitter over the weekend put forth theories about why reports of the coronavirus have been mostly confined to states controlled by Democrats.

Officials at the Center for Disease Control (CDC) said on Saturday that there are at least 71 cases and one death in the U.S. from the virus, which is known as COVID-19.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar confirmed on Sunday that one new case has been identified in Chicago. Several hours later, the CDC said the first case had been found in Rhode Island.

Those come in addition to cases in other left-leaning states like California, Massachusetts and Oregon. Several so-called red states -- Wyoming, Texas and Arizona -- also reportedly have patients with the virus.

On Twitter, the president's supporters speculated why the majority of cases are in blue states.

Why is the #coronavirus only in Democrat ran states so far🤔 coincidence 🤔 — Dingusmo Joe (@Kokomojoe6) March 1, 2020

Dear Californians, 2016/18, Hepatitis epidemic! 600 sick, 20 died in San Diego! Guess what Californians did nothing! Every citizen was quiet.Took 2 years to combat! Where was the media then? Oh wait, Democrat state! Notice this C virus areas infected,Democrat states! Ca,Or,WA,IL — Diana Pickard (@DianaPickard4) March 1, 2020

It’s insane! When the homeless cause a true pandemic virus in Ca cities, it will be on the Democrats & their ridiculous policies — Dani (@seadancer811) March 1, 2020

Have you noticed all new cases of coronavirus are in Democrat states Wash. Or. Cal. I’ll. Ri. do you think the dems are dumb enough to get sick to make Trump look bad just saying — bob berger (@bobberg19110252) March 1, 2020

It appears the blue cities and states are the only ones needing those billions the Congress is about to allocate for the virus.🤔 — AnnieFoutz (@anniefoutz) March 1, 2020

I said it the 1st day we heard the coronavirus is here "The Coronavirus will start spreading in Sanctuary States, the Democrats will put Americans in jeopardy to make @POTUS Trump look bad. All that matters is the 2020 Election."

Coincidence? 🤔 — Coni (@Coni23245898) March 1, 2020

Prediction: Democrat run cities in the US will start announcing many sick people with #coronavirus “symptoms” to crash the Mkts to hurt Trump.



It’s sad that this is where we are as a country but it’s the truth. Democrats know the only chance to beat Trump is a mkt crash. — ADHD Capital LLC ™ (@ADHD_Capital) March 1, 2020

Notice how the virus is located in Democrat states? Are the Dems purposely contaminating these people? It’s a fair question. @SolangeLemieux https://t.co/YNmpRqgOp5 — TMC (@TMCROCKSOLID) March 1, 2020

If this Coronavirus should turn into a "pandemic"...the difference, between republican and dumb dem leadership will, ONCE AGAIN, be obvious. Red states will be prepared; blue states will not! RED state residents live; blue state residents die! It WILL be that stark! #Trump2020 https://t.co/SUQHtyhM3M — DavidRo68159236 (@ro68159236) March 1, 2020

Every confirmed case of the coronavirus in the United States is in a state that's ran by democrats.



Does anyone think this is just a coincidence? — 🇺🇸JMiller4Trump2020🇺🇸 (@Churchhill2112) March 1, 2020

>Associated Press Has Confirmed That The Democrats Are Lying About Coronavirus Readiness



States give drivers licenses to illegals, don't info share to DHS, or turn from working w/fed authorites on health issues. Like a loophole where they throw any (due) process under the bus. — Grace Anne (@os_anne) March 1, 2020

Its is irrational, because … Democrat.



Their cities are disease breeding shitholes due to their policies, but Dems are worried to the extreme about germs/virus outbreak.



There is no logic or consistency in their space. — Bully Pulpit #WeDecide (@BullyPulpit5) March 1, 2020

So it's interesting that the Coronavirus pops up in the Democratic states where people shit on the streets. — Michael Legero #MAGAvetran#BUILD THE WALL# (@michael_legero) March 1, 2020

All positive coronavirus victims reside in blue states & blue cities run by Democrats. Coincidence? — Mr. Wick, “A Dog-Faced Pony Soldier” (@ImperialWick) March 1, 2020

Gee Go figure the Democrat run states already have the virus challenges! That’s a big duh! — Reasoned Rhetoric (@cogentcraig) March 1, 2020

Democrat run Blue States will infect the poor with the virus in State Run Hospitals to exploit their deaths against Trump, because, well, it’s the Democrats. — Set The Narrative (@SETTHENARRATIVE) March 1, 2020

BUT I DONT PUT IT BENEATH THE DEMOCRATS TO INJECT PEOPLE WITH THE VIRUS IN STATE RUN FACILITIES LIKE HOSPITALS FOR POOR PEOPLE IN BLUE STATES. Democrats are evil! — Set The Narrative (@SETTHENARRATIVE) March 1, 2020