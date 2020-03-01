Politics
Read time: 4 minutes
MAGA Fans Invent Conspiracy Theory On COVID-19: 'Blue States Inject People With The Virus' To Hurt Trump

Fans of President Donald Trump on Twitter over the weekend put forth theories about why reports of the coronavirus have been mostly confined to states controlled by Democrats.
By David
Image from: Gage Skidmore

Officials at the Center for Disease Control (CDC) said on Saturday that there are at least 71 cases and one death in the U.S. from the virus, which is known as COVID-19.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar confirmed on Sunday that one new case has been identified in Chicago. Several hours later, the CDC said the first case had been found in Rhode Island.

Those come in addition to cases in other left-leaning states like California, Massachusetts and Oregon. Several so-called red states -- Wyoming, Texas and Arizona -- also reportedly have patients with the virus.

On Twitter, the president's supporters speculated why the majority of cases are in blue states.

