Man Who Believed Virus Was Hoax Loses Wife To Covid-19

A news report from May 13, 2020 by WPTV.

Brian Hitchens paid a heavy price for believing in Trump. It almost cost him his life. It's now cost his wife Erin hers.

We posted his story back in May, here: COVID Denier Is Now COVID Survivor: 'Please Use Wisdom And Don’t Be Foolish Like I Was'. That months later his wife should succumb to the virus reminds us how awful COVID-19 can be.

Source: BBC

A Florida taxi driver, who believed false claims that coronavirus was a hoax, has lost his wife to Covid-19. Brian Lee Hitchens and his wife, Erin, had read claims online that the virus was fabricated, linked to 5G or similar to the flu. The couple didn't follow health guidance or seek help when they fell ill in early May. Brian recovered but his 46-year-old wife became critically ill and died this month from heart problems linked to the virus. Brian spoke to the BBC in July as part of an investigation into the human cost of coronavirus misinformation. At the time, his wife was on a ventilator in hospital.

A reminder that these are not always bad or stupid people. They made bad choices and they listened to and believed what Donald Trump said. That was a deadly mistake.