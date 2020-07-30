Activism
30-Year-Old Dies After Attending COVID Party Thinking Virus Was A Hoax

The man told nurses, ""I think I made a mistake. I thought this was a hoax, but it's not."
By Ed Scarce
In Trump's America, there's such a thing as a 'COVID Party.' This San Antonio man paid a steep price for following Trump's lead.

Source: ABC News

"I think I made a mistake. I thought this was a hoax, but it's not."

Those were the final words of a 30-year-old patient who died at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio this week after attending a so-called "COVID party," according to the hospital.

Dr. Jane Appleby, chief medical officer for Methodist Hospital and Methodist Children’s Hospital, said in a recorded statement that the unidentified patient told nurses about the party, which she said is hosted by someone diagnosed with coronavirus.

"The thought is people get together to see if the virus is real and if anyone gets infected," Appleby said.

Appleby said she shared the story not to scare people, but to make sure they understand that the virus can affect anyone.

