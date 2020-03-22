Misc
39-Year-Old New Orleans Woman Dies Before Getting Her Coronavirus Test Results

Natasha Ott was found dead in her kitchen, waiting for test results that never came.
By Ed Scarce
Image from: KATC

Another awful story, a woman in the prime of her life died because she was initially considered "low-risk". Natasha Ott was found dead in her kitchen, waiting for test results that never came.

Source: NOLA.com

On March 10, Natasha Ott, 39, felt the beginnings of a cold coming on.

She had a slight fever. CrescentCare, the medical clinic where she worked, had only a handful of tests for the new strain of coronavirus on hand. She initially passed on the chance to take one, after being told she was low-risk for the serious disease.

When her symptoms didn't shake, she did take the test on Monday. By Thursday, she felt "something in her lungs," she told longtime partner Josh Anderson. But she still felt well enough by then to join Anderson as the pair walked her dog.

On Friday, Anderson found Ott dead in her kitchen.

Her test results have still not come back. The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office has not released a cause of death; state health officials have not said whether they believe it was a case of coronavirus.

